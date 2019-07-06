New York Mets

Bullpen preserves win after Mets' angry fifth-inning rally

by: Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com Updated July 6, 2019 11:34 PM Newsday 25s

The bullpen actually held it, and Edwin Diaz actually saved it. Handed a two-run lead after Tomas Nido’s three-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning against Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrie

