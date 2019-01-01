New York Mets

Metsblog
44793770_thumbnail

Phillies' Jake Arrieta on Todd Frazier's hit-by-pitch reaction: 'I'll put a dent in his skull'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Both Mickey Callaway and Todd Frazier were ejected from Saturday's game against the Phillies in the fifth inning.

Tweets