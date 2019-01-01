New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
44795850_thumbnail

Jake Arrieta threatens Todd Frazier after altercation: ‘I’ll put a dent in his skull’

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 1m

If there's one thing that we learned from Saturday's Philadelphia Phillies-New York Mets game, it's that Jake Arrieta wants Todd Frazier's fade. The two players had a dust-up during the fifth inning of the contest when Arrieta plunked Frazier with a...

Tweets