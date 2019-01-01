New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jake Arrieta threatens to 'dent' Todd Frazier's skull following heated exchange
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3m
Jake Arrieta threatened to "put a dent" in Todd Frazier's skull after the two had a heated exchange in the fifth inning of Saturday's Mets-Phillies game at Citi Field.
Tweets
-
RT @TeddyWKlein: On behalf of @Mets_Minors and my fellow writers, I express that we do NOT condone anything that was expressed in this message, and Mike Silva does not represent us. https://t.co/qjETTsQqsJBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TMapou: Hey, @JArrieta34! Before you start looking to put a dent in anybody’s skull, why don’t you take a look at the dent the #Mets put in your ERA. https://t.co/EA2KAoB2uTBlogger / Podcaster
-
After dust-up with Todd Frazier of the Mets, Phillies' Jake Arrieta threatens to 'put a dent in his skull' https://t.co/YNcwU87rXFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If Jake Arrieta puts a dent in Todd Frazier's skull, can the Wilpons collect insurance?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RockersBaseball: Rally Shark worked for your Rockers in the ninth...back-to-back one run homers to walk it off!Minors
-
Look @JArrieta34. you're no Adam Eaton. #PayYourMortgage"Frazier's not happy about it he can come see me. I'll put a dent in his skull." Jake Arietta is a liiiiiiiittle mad about Todd Frazier being mad https://t.co/OEjy1zo8ZGBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets