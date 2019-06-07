New York Mets

Gut Reaction: Mets 6, Phillies 5 (7/6/19)

by: Chris Bisceglie Mets 360 11m

The Mets finally won a game against the Phillies and they have their bullpen to thank for it. Philadelphia entered the night with five wins against the Mets since June 9th, while going 4-15 against…

