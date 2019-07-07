New York Mets

New York Post
Zack-wheeler

Zack Wheeler open to coming back to Mets if he gets traded

by: Dan Martin, Zach Braziller New York Post 14s

Zack Wheeler will start Sunday, and depending on what happens before the July 31 non-waiver deadline, it could be his final start at Citi Field as a Met — for now. The right-hander is among the most

Tweets