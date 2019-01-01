New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Andres Gimenez Homer Helps Binghamton Win

by: Joseph Hill Mets Minors 28s

Buffalo (45-42) 7, Syracuse (42-46) 1   Box ScoreRajai Davis CF: 3-4, K, .286/.341/.407The Mets recorded only five hits, three of which came off the bat of Davis. The team did not recor

Tweets