Sources: Arrieta dealing with bone spur in arm
by: Coley Harvey — ESPN 9m
Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta is dealing with a bone spur in his throwing arm that is expected to require surgery at some point, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Tweets
the perfect response 👏🏽Todd Frazier said that Jake Arrieta can say what he wants. “I’m just sick of getting hit.” https://t.co/DfjOw31zYBBlogger / Podcaster
Todd Frazier on Jake Arrieta’s comments: “He can say what he wants. I am just sick of getting hit, especially by this team.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Tells you where the reporters minds and hearts areSomeone just asked him about Mariano Rivera going into the hall of fame in a few weeks n if he had any comments on it https://t.co/02XynKynvwBlogger / Podcaster
Nineteen hitters have recorded at least 100 hits this season, including Jeff McNeil (101 hits). 18 of the 19 hitters have at least 304 AB this season. The one who has the least amount of at-bats with 100 hits? Jeff McNeil (284). #Mets #LGM @MetsMerized @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Brodie Van Wagenen got so mad during a meeting with Mets coaches that he threw a chair: https://t.co/AO3k1NaKA9Humor
Conforto with a sore back, getting a rest through the break.Beat Writer / Columnist
