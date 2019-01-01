New York Mets

Deadspin
44801069_thumbnail

Brodie Van Wagenen Got So Mad During A Meeting With Mets Coaches That He Threw A Chair

by: Gabe Fernandez Deadspin 1m

After Edwin Diaz blew yet another save for the Mets on Friday in an eventual 7-2 loss to the Phillies, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen called for a meeting with team coaches and went ballistic on them, according to the New York Post. Things...

Tweets