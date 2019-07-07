New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: how the hell did the Mets win this one?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Look at this boxscore! 2/3 by McAndrew. 2/3 by Nolan Ryan. Koonce with 4 innings of long relief and the win!  Go Koonce! Gil’s gonna Gil though and start Gliding Ed Charles (Sad).  Ed kept that average right at .198.  Yay. The Mets may somehow be 45-3

