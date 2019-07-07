by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Look at this boxscore! 2/3 by McAndrew. 2/3 by Nolan Ryan. Koonce with 4 innings of long relief and the win! Go Koonce! Gil’s gonna Gil though and start Gliding Ed Charles (Sad). Ed kept that average right at .198. Yay. The Mets may somehow be 45-3