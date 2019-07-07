New York Mets
Todd Frazier responds to Jake Arrieta's comments
by: Justin Toscano, Staff Writer — North Jersey 1m
Todd Frazier responded to Jake Arrieta's comments on Sunday.
Tweets
Not a great day at the office for Zack Wheeler thus far. A lot of hard hit balls, velocity has been sporadic. #MetsMinors
Nice hustle by Canó and nice job to throw a strike to Rosario at 2B to throw out Harper #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Nick_Wojton: Dom “Jeter” Smith out in LF today for the #Mets #lgmBlogger / Podcaster
Sunday fun day with the @Mets at Citi Field! 🥳Official Team Account
Can’t believe no one’s hands got in the way. Spectacular catch by Smith!Blogger / Podcaster
Dominic Smith reaches way into the stands down the LF line to make a spectacular play! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
