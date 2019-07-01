New York Mets

Mets Merized
Michael Conforto Out of Starting Lineup With Stiff Back

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 3m

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is out of Sunday's lineup due to a stiff back, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.Conforto has been slumping lately, but hit an RBI double in the first

