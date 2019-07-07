New York Mets

New York Post
44803517_thumbnail

Mets’ Todd Frazier responds to Jake Arrieta’s scary threat

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 4m

Todd Frazier didn’t fan the flames while explaining his Saturday night blowup. Challenged by Jake Arrieta after the Mets’ 6-5 win, Frazier said the Phillies’ right-hander can “say what he

Tweets