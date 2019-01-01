New York Mets

Frazier: Arrieta went 'overboard' on skull remark

Todd Frazier said Sunday that Jake Arrieta went "a little overboard" when he threatened to "put a dent" in the Mets third baseman's "skull" after he was steamed at getting hit by the Phillies pitcher on Saturday.

