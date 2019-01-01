Frazier: Arrieta went 'overboard' on skull remark

I’m sorry but we can’t really do this. The Mets offense isn’t great but had they kept Bruce, who wasn’t good last year, they would have pushed one of Alonso, Smith or Davis to the minors and their defense would be even worse than it already is.

Anthony DiComo It will never receive as much notice as the inclusion of Jarred Kelenic or the decline of Robinson Cano, particularly if the trends for both continue. But Bruce's inclusion in the Cano/Diaz trade (to clear salary) is a notable part of that deal that's tangibly hurting the Mets.