New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44804950_thumbnail

Alonso continues historic 1st half with 30th HR

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso capped his colossal first half with the type of opposite-field home run that has defined it. Going deep against Aaron Nola in the sixth inning Sunday, Alonso became one of only three rookies in Major League history to hit at...

Tweets