Alonso continues historic 1st half with 30th HR
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5m
NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso capped his colossal first half with the type of opposite-field home run that has defined it. Going deep against Aaron Nola in the sixth inning Sunday, Alonso became one of only three rookies in Major League history to hit at...
