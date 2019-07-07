New York Mets

Sterling or Scully: Pete hits 30!

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 3m

Pete Alonso just hit his 30th home run, just in time before the Home Run Derby! How does Cohen reward us? With a track wall bust, followed by good commentary afterwards… Verdict: Sterling turned Scully Add Mets Police to Apple News Gil Must Go: how...

