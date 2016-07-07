New York Mets
Jay Bruce homers twice as Phillies defeat Mets | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 7, 2019 4:36 PM — Newsday 6m
The Mets’ disappointing first half came to a merciful end on Sunday with the team at its low water mark for the season. The Phillies got a pair of home runs from former Met Jay Bruce and led wire-to-w
The first half of the season has come to a close as we enter the All-Star break. The #Mets finish up 40-50 on the year, 4th place in the NL East, 13.5 GB behind the #Braves. Let’s hope for a better second half #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Outstanding run through #CopaAmerica2019 by #BrasilCampeao. Best team in South America right now. Crushed Peru despite not having @neymarjr. Or maybe because of that.Beat Writer / Columnist
Heading into work now so will miss the end of the game. I’ll check back in later, hopefully the #Mets can perform a miracle and come back #wishfulthinking #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 07/07/2016: the Mets defeated the Nationals in a back-and-forth good ole fashioned slugfest. #LaPotencia #ItsOuttaHere https://t.co/V7XD7lvogVBlogger / Podcaster
RT @KenDavidoff: Story 2 from the #FuturesGame: Anthony Kay discusses his rise and his more recent struggles this year in the #Mets organization. https://t.co/FbaTZvySloBlogger / Podcaster
Story 2 from the #FuturesGame: Anthony Kay discusses his rise and his more recent struggles this year in the #Mets organization. https://t.co/FbaTZvySloBeat Writer / Columnist
