New York Mets

WFAN
Nola’s Pitching, Bruce’s Power Lift Phillies Over Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York

Aaron Nola held the Mets hitless into the sixth inning, Jay Bruce homered twice and the Philadelphia Phillies quieted New York with an 8-3 victory Sunday.

