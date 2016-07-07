New York Mets
MLB All-Star Futures Game 2019 LIVE STREAM (7/7/19): Watch Yankees’ Deivi Garcia, AL vs. NL online | Full rosters, time, TV, channel - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 15s
The 2019 MLB All-Star Futures Game takes place on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
The first half of the season has come to a close as we enter the All-Star break. The #Mets finish up 40-50 on the year, 4th place in the NL East, 13.5 GB behind the #Braves. Let’s hope for a better second half #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Outstanding run through #CopaAmerica2019 by #BrasilCampeao. Best team in South America right now. Crushed Peru despite not having @neymarjr. Or maybe because of that.Beat Writer / Columnist
Heading into work now so will miss the end of the game. I’ll check back in later, hopefully the #Mets can perform a miracle and come back #wishfulthinking #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 07/07/2016: the Mets defeated the Nationals in a back-and-forth good ole fashioned slugfest. #LaPotencia #ItsOuttaHere https://t.co/V7XD7lvogVBlogger / Podcaster
RT @KenDavidoff: Story 2 from the #FuturesGame: Anthony Kay discusses his rise and his more recent struggles this year in the #Mets organization. https://t.co/FbaTZvySloBlogger / Podcaster
Story 2 from the #FuturesGame: Anthony Kay discusses his rise and his more recent struggles this year in the #Mets organization. https://t.co/FbaTZvySloBeat Writer / Columnist
