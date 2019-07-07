New York Mets

The Mets Police
How did Matt Harvey do in Triple-A Today?

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 2m

  We here at Mets Police have a vested interested in Matt Harvey. You can rest assured that come 20 years from now, when he’s playing in the local Connecticut adult softball leagues (probably giving up plenty of hits), we will be there to cover it....

