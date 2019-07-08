New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn have become 1-2 punch to Mets’ gut
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2m
CLEVELAND — The possibility of no longer being a Met, the team he had joined out of high school just months earlier, struck Jarred Kelenic last fall as he dined at a Port St. Lucie restaurant. “I
Tweets
-
RT @BernieSanders: Our plan: Cancel student debt. Make Wall Street pay for it. Free 45 million Americans from $1.6 trillion in loans. https://t.co/mRom3BZIuEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Jay Bruce has 4 home runs against the Mets. Robinson Cano has 4 home runs for the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jacko_Leary: @timbhealey Pete Alonso tomorrow? #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn still keep tabs on the Mets, especially their friend Pete Alonso https://t.co/34e22O1H4oTV / Radio Network
-
Everybody loves Uncle Tico.Owner / Front Office
-
RT @ZachGelb: .@DavidPSamson on @CBSSportsRadio talking: Braves, why he thinks the Mets should clean house, NL Central race, dominance of Astros, NYY at the deadline, Astros, marketing of ⚾️ ⭐️ and a little 🎥 review. Listen: https://t.co/DvlBMDQBiuTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets