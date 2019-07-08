New York Mets
Tony Clark’s Second Chance
by: Tyler Kepner and James Wagner — NY Times 7m
He was unexpectedly thrust into the position of leading the players’ union. Now, as owners have seemingly gained an advantage, can he fix the sport’s labor landscape?
