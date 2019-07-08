New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Minor League Mondays: Anthony Kay impresses at the Futures Game
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
The All Star Futures Game is always one of the most underrated events of All Star week. While most of the baseball world focuses on the Home Run Derby and the All Star Game, the Futures Game on Sun…
Tweets
-
RT @MetsOfficials: @OGTedBerg These two things are both related and unrelated.TV / Radio Personality
-
Favorite Doc Gooden business fact: When the Mets made him the highest paid pitcher in NL history in 1991, they got to the number by buying his videotape rights for $750K. Mets would make videos, he would get 20% of profits.TV / Radio Personality
-
Pete Alonso & Fernando Tatis Jr. are the first players to have 200+ PAs and an OPS over 1.000 before the ASB in his first season in MLB since Joe DiMaggio https://t.co/wifPbXxGXE @Mets @PadresMisc
-
Mets Manager Jar Jar Binks: Weesa team never gonna quit. Meesa players battle every day. Wags make trade that was bombad and seriously set the franchise back for a decade.Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
This Wednesday, all tickets are $10 and the first 2,000 fans get this Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Tee presented by @MaimonidesMC tickets: https://t.co/BqOUfJ8IZm #breastcancerawarenessMinors
- More Mets Tweets