Here are Mets rookie Pete Alonso's odds to win Home Run Derby
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 8m
Mets rookie Pete Alonso spent the first half of the season demolishing baseballs as he crushed 30 homers. As he takes his talents to Monday night's Home Run Derby in Cleveland, Alonso is looking to add another notch to his belt.
