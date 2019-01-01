New York Mets

Metsblog
44624235_thumbnail

Here are Mets rookie Pete Alonso's odds to win Home Run Derby

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

Mets rookie Pete Alonso spent the first half of the season demolishing baseballs as he crushed 30 homers. As he takes his talents to Monday night's Home Run Derby in Cleveland, Alonso is looking to add another notch to his belt.

Tweets