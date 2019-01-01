New York Mets
ASG a 'cool moment' for pals McNeil, Alonso
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4m
Jeff McNeil is unsure how, exactly, the oversized plush polar bear found its way into the Mets’ clubhouse at Citi Field. All he knows is that he’s become somewhat obsessed with the likeness of his buddy, Pete Alonso. For the past three seasons,...
I got Pete Alonso over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Fill out your bracket now. https://t.co/IG3isUeF4i via @mlbBlogger / Podcaster
Make this your summer home. Join our social media team: https://t.co/karIhWB6Gq https://t.co/MgrLG5bxOsOwner / Front Office
vacation revelation: one of my biggest regrets in life is never getting lifeguard certifiedBlogger / Podcaster
RT @OGTedBerg: The Reds went sleeveless for a game and I am a visionary https://t.co/Kh5klsQJXbTV / Radio Personality
Dave Roberts says he'll likely follow Hyun-Jin Ryu with Clayton Kershaw and Jacob deGrom and then focus a little bit on matchups after that.Beat Writer / Columnist
Dave Roberts said he could see Jacob deGrom pitching the third inning, after Ryu and Kershaw. #Mets #ASGBeat Writer / Columnist
