New York Mets

nj.com
44822048_thumbnail

MLB Home Run Derby 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results, stats, bracket, seeds, odds | Will Christian Yelich participate?Pete Alonso, Josh Bell, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. highlight field - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The 2019 MLB Home Run Derby takes place on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tweets