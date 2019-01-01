Latest updates from MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland

Pete Alonso today on his charitable endeavors: "For me, donating the money is whatever, but I’m hoping I can inspire other people and use my platform as a positive message and bring awareness."

Tim Healey Pete Alonso will donate 5 percent of his HR Derby winnings to @ wwp and 5 percent to @ Tunnel2Towers . "I understand what sports mean here in New York," Alonso said. "There’s no way it means more than protecting other humans. That’s why I want to use my platform as a positive."