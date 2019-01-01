New York Mets

What The Hell Did The Mets Do To Edwin Díaz?

by: David Roth Deadspin 13m

You hear things. Rumblings and dark intimations, whispers that skitter down corridors on ghostly little feet. People say that there’s something there, something hard to name, some kind of power. Something that doesn’t listen or bargain or play by...

Tweets