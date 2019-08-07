New York Mets
How to watch MLB Home Run Derby 2019: Time, TV, Live stream for All-Star contest (7/8/19) | Brackets, seeds, odds - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 7m
The 2019 MLB Home Run Derby -- featuring Oakland Athletics’ Matt Chapman, Mets’ Pete Alonso, Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell, Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Joc Pederson, Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. and Toronto Blue Jays'...
There appears to be significant interest in Zack Wheeler, as the #Mets have discussed trading the starting pitcher to the #Yankees and #RedSox, among other clubs, according to multiple reports. https://t.co/k4dF0PBNPhTV / Radio Network
.@Pete_Alonso20 is built for the #HRDerby.Official Team Account
🚨 Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw are playing catch togetherTV / Radio Network
#Mets slugger Pete Alonso ready to seize the national spotlight in tonight's #HomeRunDerby https://t.co/Q4Ll1AZcQfNewspaper / Magazine
I asked Pete Alonso today if he knew what the Mets single season home run record was. Before I even ended the sentence he emphatically said "FORTY ONE." me: Oh so you've got your eye on it. Pete: Yes. I want it. Loved it.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @AlbaneseLaura: Alex Morgan, cradling the gold.Blogger / Podcaster
