New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets launch Zack Wheeler trade talks with Red Sox, others
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2m
CLEVELAND — In the strongest sign yet of which way they are leaning before the trade deadline, the Mets have engaged the Red Sox on Zack Wheeler, The Post has learned. The talks were described
Tweets
-
There appears to be significant interest in Zack Wheeler, as the #Mets have discussed trading the starting pitcher to the #Yankees and #RedSox, among other clubs, according to multiple reports. https://t.co/k4dF0PBNPhTV / Radio Network
-
.@Pete_Alonso20 is built for the #HRDerby.Official Team Account
-
🚨 Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw are playing catch togetherTV / Radio Network
-
#Mets slugger Pete Alonso ready to seize the national spotlight in tonight's #HomeRunDerby https://t.co/Q4Ll1AZcQfNewspaper / Magazine
-
I asked Pete Alonso today if he knew what the Mets single season home run record was. Before I even ended the sentence he emphatically said "FORTY ONE." me: Oh so you've got your eye on it. Pete: Yes. I want it. Loved it.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AlbaneseLaura: Alex Morgan, cradling the gold.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets