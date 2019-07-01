New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
HR Derby Thread: Pete Alonso Faces Carlos Santana In Round 1
by: Brian Devine — Mets Merized Online 8m
Pete Alonso will square off against some of the game’s best sluggers in Cleveland and will be competing for the $1 million award. The contest will air on ESPN, and it will start at 8 p.m.Her
Tweets
-
There appears to be significant interest in Zack Wheeler, as the #Mets have discussed trading the starting pitcher to the #Yankees and #RedSox, among other clubs, according to multiple reports. https://t.co/k4dF0PBNPhTV / Radio Network
-
.@Pete_Alonso20 is built for the #HRDerby.Official Team Account
-
🚨 Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw are playing catch togetherTV / Radio Network
-
#Mets slugger Pete Alonso ready to seize the national spotlight in tonight's #HomeRunDerby https://t.co/Q4Ll1AZcQfNewspaper / Magazine
-
I asked Pete Alonso today if he knew what the Mets single season home run record was. Before I even ended the sentence he emphatically said "FORTY ONE." me: Oh so you've got your eye on it. Pete: Yes. I want it. Loved it.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AlbaneseLaura: Alex Morgan, cradling the gold.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets