Report: Red Sox, Yankees among teams talking to Mets about Wheeler
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 2m
The New York Mets, who are expected to sell at the trade deadline, are discussing starter Zack Wheeler with multiple teams, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, sources told Andy Martino of SNY.No trade with either team is imminent,...
