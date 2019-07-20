New York Mets
2019 MLB Home Run Derby LIVE STREAM (7/8/19) | How to watch Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. online | Who is competing? Bracket, time, TV, channel - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 6m
The 2019 MLB Home Run Derby -- featuring Oakland Athletics’ Matt Chapman, Mets’ Pete Alonso, Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell, Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Joc Pederson, Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. and Toronto Blue Jays'...
