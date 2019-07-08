New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Seaver’s ‘imperfect game’: the turning point of the Met’s ‘69 miracle
by: Peter Murphy — New York Post 1m
Fifty years ago this week marked the turning point in the Mets’ miracle World Series run. It was the night the Mets’ future Hall of Fame pitcher, Tom Seaver, pitched his “imperfect game,”
Tweets
-
RT @bomani_jones: out chea with @FlavaFraz21 at the HRD in cleveland. where's @PabloTorre tho? #adPlayer
-
Wait, there's a NCAA pitcher and 2021 MLB Draft hopeful named Owen Sharts. I've never wanted anything as badly as I've wanted this guy to succeed.TV / Radio Personality
-
Time for some Polar Bear... #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
In the MLB Defense Derby, we've got 1-seed Cody Bellinger 2-seed Kevin Kiermaier 3-seed Byron Buxton 4-seed Matt Chapman 5-seed Austin Hedges 6-seed Nick Ahmed 7-seed Lorenzo Cain 8-seed Javier Baez Who wins? :)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Yeah the Home Run Derby is cool, but nothing is more electric than the Korean bunting contest.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MattSnyderCBS: I asked Pete Alonso today if he knew what the Mets single season home run record was. Before I even ended the sentence he emphatically said "FORTY ONE." me: Oh so you've got your eye on it. Pete: Yes. I want it. Loved it.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets