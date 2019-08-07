New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Monday catch-all thread (7/8/19)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3m
Please use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish
Tweets
-
RT @RyanKolakowski: You mean this kid is hitting bombs?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: The #USWNT has arrived in New York for Wednesday's Canyon of Heroes parade https://t.co/L9bphnLuCM via @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/p18r749qAyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @OGTedBerg: The Home Run Derby should have a $1 million prize, but anyone who wants to enter should be allowed to enter. MLB sluggers get a bye to the quarterfinals, where they take on some Quad-A masher who could never handle curveballs but crushes BP moonshots and really needs the cash.TV / Radio Personality
-
It’s really cool for baseball that Ronald Acuna, Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Pete Alonso made the semi finals of the #HRDerby Those are 3 young, marketable stars that can help the growth of the game. This is part of the object of the $1M prize. To entice the young star types.Minors
-
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Vlad ties himself and cranks 29 again. Let’s see if Pederson can match him #HRDerbyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets