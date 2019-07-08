New York Mets

New York Post
44832638_thumbnail

Mets star Pete Alonso wins the Home Run Derby

by: Post Sports Desk New York Post 1m

Pete Alonso gave the Mets their biggest win of the season. The wunderkind Mets first baseman beat Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 in the final at Progressive Field in Cleveland during the

