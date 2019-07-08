New York Mets
Home Run Derby: Vladimir Guerrero steals the show
by: https://www.facebook.com/stevegardner.sports — USA Today
The youngest player to compete in the Home Run Derby, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sets records, overcomes two tiebreakers, but falls to Pete Alonso in final.
Pete Alonso said his first home run derby was against @JoseCanseco in 2014 in a summer collegiate league. Alonso didn’t win.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets slugger Pete Alonso was invited, accepted, and then conquered the MLB Home Run Derby.#LGM 🔥https://t.co/QrUvweGZaUBlogger / Podcaster
RT @dailystache: Vlad is a poor man’s Pete AlonsoBlogger / Podcaster
Vlad is a poor man’s Pete AlonsoBlogger / Podcaster
When you're trying W A Y too hard to get in on #LOLMets, which isn't even hard to do in the first place.Only the 2019 Mets could have the best moment of their season disappoint the entire baseball world.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
