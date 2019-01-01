New York Mets

Polar Bear Pete! Alonso wins Home Run Derby

by: Mark Feinsand MLB: Mets 3m

CLEVELAND -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kept Progressive Field buzzing with his show-stopping power display during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, but when all was said and done, it was Pete Alonso raising the trophy. Alonso outslugged Guerrero in a...

