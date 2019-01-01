New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Money Ball: Mets' Alonso wins HR Derby, $1M, tops Vlad Jr
by: AP — Fox Sports 7m
Money Ball: Mets rookie Pete Alonso has a million-dollar swing
Tweets
-
I just realized that the Mets gave up more in talent for Cano/Diaz than the Brewers gave the Marlins for Yelich. The Mets also took on about $60M in extra salary after "dumping" Bruce.Blogger / Podcaster
-
All-Star and #HRDerby Champ in his rookie year! @Mets slugger @Pete_Alonso20 spoke with Fran Charles about his big night. #MLBTonightTV / Radio Network
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: Mets fans are so jacked up for this meaningless Derby. Could you imagine how Citi would rock if the owners weren't crooks and put a good team on the field?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our @nydnsports back page. @apse_sportmedia #homerunderby #petealonso @mets @mlb @mlbnetwork @polarbearclub https://t.co/ViU4fFVjg0 https://t.co/01ctSMP2CbNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @Official_CCBL: Colleen Lava, host parent of @Pete_Alonso20 when he played for Bourne in 2015, celebrating as the clinching homer sailed into the crowd! (Video: JP Woodward current @BourneBraves) https://t.co/ssrg6Q0ZZFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The back page: Pete Alonso puts on a show https://t.co/x7B1rf49WWBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets