Pete Alonso Is The Justin Morneau Of Our Time (And That's Not A Bad Thing)
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m
For those not old enough, Monday’s Home Run Derby was a lot like 2008 where Josh Hamilton wowed the Yankee Stadium crowd with an iconic early round Derby performance (28 in the first round), …
RT @GreggHenglein: Tuesday's @NewsdaySports cover: ARCTIC BLAST 'Polar Bear' Pete Alonso wins thrilling Home Run Derby @timbhealey @DPLennon Also World Cup champion US Women arrive in NYC @AlbaneseLaura #WorldCup2019 @APSE_sportmedia #MLB #HomeRunDerby #USWNT #metstwitter #mets https://t.co/iyXr4qGRWQBeat Writer / Columnist
I’m glad the world got to meet Pete Alonso tonight. What a show that was.TAKE. IT. HOME. #HomeRunDerby 🏆 https://t.co/Sr5WenLWG7TV / Radio Personality
Gonna find out that next week the Mets traded for Gun Girl and only had to give them Brett Baty for them to also take the Lowrie money.Everyone I like wins @Pete_Alonso20 #HomeRunDerby https://t.co/JJXYfWx4mVBlogger / Podcaster
RT @FloridaMan____: I just wanna recognize true talent when I see it. This... is an A+ tweet. https://t.co/GqbsldDpAmBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/ga9ccc9VRV like Happ last year, Stroman is the #Bluejays at the ASG who knows he will not be a Blue Jay much longer.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Anthony_Recker: Guess I left a few homers in that 20 jersey... you’re welcome Pete... 🤨😂Blogger / Podcaster
