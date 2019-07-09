New York Mets

The Mets Police
44359847_thumbnail

Alonso Hits The Derby! Time for a Slump Watch?

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 2m

No. We’re not doing that. Shannon probably will when he comes back (and I’ll enjoy and encourage it), but not now. On an important note: Good job, Pete! Alonso becomes the first player to win the Home Run Derby in a Mets uniform, with a slight...

Tweets