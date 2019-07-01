New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yasmani Grandal Reflects On Nearly Joining Mets
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 15s
Catcher Yasmani Grandal signed with the Brewers in free agency last offseason on a far shorter and cheaper contract than …
Tweets
-
The New York Liberty are getting closer to full health. @GeoffMags5490 #NYLiberty 💪https://t.co/4Y4JTsiYX2Blogger / Podcaster
-
What could be next for Marcus Stroman https://t.co/uGp5Uqt52PBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yasmani Grandal Reflects On Nearly Joining Mets https://t.co/hK9D7J7WIUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Tuesday's @NewsdaySports cover: ARCTIC BLAST 'Polar Bear' Pete Alonso wins thrilling Home Run Derby @timbhealey @DPLennon Also World Cup champion US Women arrive in NYC @AlbaneseLaura #WorldCup2019 @APSE_sportmedia #MLB #HomeRunDerby #USWNT #metstwitter #mets https://t.co/iyXr4qGRWQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I’m glad the world got to meet Pete Alonso tonight. What a show that was.TAKE. IT. HOME. #HomeRunDerby 🏆 https://t.co/Sr5WenLWG7TV / Radio Personality
-
Gonna find out that next week the Mets traded for Gun Girl and only had to give them Brett Baty for them to also take the Lowrie money.Everyone I like wins @Pete_Alonso20 #HomeRunDerby https://t.co/JJXYfWx4mVBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets