312 HRs. 91 by Vlad! Inside Derby's numbers

by: David Adler, Matt Kelly and Sarah Langs MLB: Mets 4m

The 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby was one for the ages. MLB's youth movement was the story at the start -- and it was the story at the finish. A pair of rookie sensations, the Mets' Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., duked it out...

