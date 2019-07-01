New York Mets

nj.com
44835662_thumbnail

MLB All-Star Game 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Line-ups, rosters, scoring plays, stats FREE live stream for AL vs. NL | Justin Verlander vs. Hyun-Jin Ryu? - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 46s

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game, featuring stars such as Los Angeles Angels' outfielder Mike Trout, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez, takes place on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Progressive Field in Cleveland,...

Tweets