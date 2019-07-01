New York Mets

MLB Home Run Derby 2019: Social media, Twitter reacts to Pete Alonso victory, epic Vlad Guerrero Jr. vs Joc Pederson semifinal battle - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

The 2019 MLB Home Run Derby featured monster performances from Blue Jays outfielder Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Dodgers' outfielder Joc Pederson, but it was New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso who came out on top. Here is how Twitter reacted.

