New York Mets

Metstradamus
44841684_thumbnail

Report: New York Mets are gathering information about Joe Girardi

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

No matter how the New York Mets finish the season, it looks like Mickey Callaway will be out of a job. Callaway has been on thin ice thanks to another poor performance from his team, and his questi…

Tweets