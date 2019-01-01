New York Mets

Amidst juiced ball accusations, Rob Manfred vehemently denies MLB has purposely altered baseballs

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

As baseballs fly out of ballparks at eye-popping, record-breaking levels and players openly accuse MLB of juicing the balls, commissioner Rob Manfred vehemently denied on Tuesday that the league had purposely altered the baseballs.

