New York Mets

Baseball Essential
44847230_thumbnail

MLB: 10 Things We Learned in the First Half of 2019

by: Tom Dorsa Baseball Essential 1m

Firstly, I think it's silly that we separate the season into two 'halves' at the All-Star break, when every team in Major League Baseball has already played at least 86 games and as many as 94. That's more than half of the season, right? Here at MLB,

Tweets