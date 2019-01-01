New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
44053432_thumbnail

Get To Know: 3B Brett Baty

by: Yehuda Schwartz Amazin' Prospects 5m

Going into his first draft as a GM, Brodie Van Wagenen was looking to stock up on high-upside talent. With the Mets first-round pick, the 12th pick, the Mets selected 19-year-old 3B Brett Baty out of Lake Travis High-School in Lake Travis Texas....

