Amazin' Prospects
Injury Update: Sam Haggerty

by: Amanda Levine Amazin' Prospects 5m

Infielder Sam Haggerty finished up his rehab start July 4th with three strikeouts in a 6-2 loss to the Aberdeen Ironbirds. During his rehab start, Haggerty hit .333 with four hits and two RBIs. His stint with the Cyclones began June 27 before...

