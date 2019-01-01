New York Mets
Injury Update: Sam Haggerty
by: Amanda Levine — Amazin' Prospects 5m
Infielder Sam Haggerty finished up his rehab start July 4th with three strikeouts in a 6-2 loss to the Aberdeen Ironbirds. During his rehab start, Haggerty hit .333 with four hits and two RBIs. His stint with the Cyclones began June 27 before...
Purchased!Grateful for the opportunity to design an officially licensed shirt to celebrate @Pete_Alonso20 winning last nights HR derby. Congrats Pete! #LGM #PeteAlonso Available now at https://t.co/twpmzqLUIz https://t.co/DYbcXwuDI2Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: All-Star Game Thread: NL vs AL, 7:30 PM https://t.co/RShtxWMV6Q #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Did we mention that you can get 80% off tickets thanks to the ❄️🐻? 🏆 👉 https://t.co/jtKQg2AtN6Official Team Account
Home Run Derby big payday for Alonso, Guerrero Jr. My latest Forbes column @mlb @Mets @BlueJays @HemondDelhiSABR @ForbesSports https://t.co/fLhtQlo4rLBeat Writer / Columnist
SNY All Star coverage begins at 5 today with me on The Thread. Over next several hours we’ll have Alonso, McNeil, deGrom on the various showsBeat Writer / Columnist
Never before was Rob Manfred’s job title more apt: Commissioner of Baseball - he talked to reporters for an hour, about half about the “baseball" being used in 2019. Then a few of his deputies spent even more time on the subject. We want folks to be baseball crazy; not like this.Beat Writer / Columnist
